Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enters Jalsa With Daughter Aaradhya Amid Divorce Rumours

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours are not ending anytime soon. The couple have refrained from making public appearances together and this often leads to speculation of all not being well between them. Amid the divorce rumours, Ash was spotted outside Amitabh Bachchan’d house Jalsa along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya was seen wearing her school uniform and this clears the air around them not staying together. The actress seemed to ah been home to pick up daughter Aaradhya from school and they were papped while making an entrance into the home.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya entering Jalsa amid separation rumours from Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were unaware of being clicked by the paparazzi and they got out of the car and walked straight inside the house. This video left Ash and Abhi shippers happy that they are very much together and only hope that the divorce rumours end soon. Earlier there were reports that Ash had moved out from the Bachchan house.

Abhishek Bachchan strongly reacted to his divorce rumours with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Just a few weeks ago Abhishek Bachchan created a huge stir by liking a divorce post, and many speculated that the actor is indirectly hinting at his separation from Aishwarya. However, when asked the actor about the same, he mentioned how things blew out of proportion and he is still married to his wife. And even gave a witty reply that he was sorry to be married.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 17 years now. And like Ash had said she wants her marriage till eternity with her husband Abhishek.