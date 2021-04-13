हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde

Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and others send warm wishes on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bohag Bihu, Navreh; praise unity in diversity!

As communities all over India celebrate Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bohag Bihu, Navreh, B-town celebrities and South celebrities took to social media to spread the New Year celebration cheer. Have a look at their festival posts.

Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and others send warm wishes on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bohag Bihu, Navreh; praise unity in diversity!
File photo

New Delhi: The month of April marks the beginning of a New Year for many Indian communities all across the country.

In Maharashtra, the New Year is called Ugadi, for the Sindhi community, it is referred to as Cheti Chand,  for Kashmiris, it's called Navreh and for the Assamese community, it's named Bohag Bihu.

As India celebrates the New Year together, celebrities took to their social media to spread cheer and joy to the people celebrating.

Here is how celebs wished fans celebrating all over the country:

Actress Pooja Hegde who made her Hindi film debut in 'Mohenjo Daro' alongside Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish a "Happy New Year" to all her fans with a short video. She tweeted, "Happy New Year to all Celebrating! From my heart to yours #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #chetichand #Baisakhi". 

Similarly, actor Anupam Kher took Twitter to send out a video message on the diverse ways India celebrates the New Year. At the end of the video, he sent out a special wish for his Kashmiri fans in their native dialect. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "Wishing every Indian, in India or abroad for their respective festivals today. May God almighty bless you with love, happiness, peace, long and healthy life. A special message for my fellow #Kashmiris in Kashmiri language for #Navreh. Jai Ho!"

Telugu actor Prabhas wished all his fans on the New Year and wrote about love as the common factor in all the festivals. He also took this opportunity to unveil the new poster of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' which quickly went viral all over the internet. 

The 'Singham' actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to wish his followers a happy new year along with an
unseen poster for his Telugu period action drama upcoming film, 'RRR'. 

In the tweet, he wrote, "My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."

The 'Dilwale' actress Kajol Devgn shared her New Year's wishes and her beautiful look for the day. Have a look at her traditional look for Gudi Padwa:

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who recently returned back home from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, shared his warm wishes for Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti.

The younger brother of actor Surya and Tamil actor, Karthi took to Twitter to send warm wishes to his dear fans. He shared a poster of his upcoming film 'Sulthan' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

The 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut shared her personal connection to the festival of Gudi Padwa and Navratri recounting the time when she left home and her mother gave her a picture of Goddess Durga. She also shared her outfit for the festival.

Director Karan Johar took to Twitter to spread festival cheer, he wrote, "On this auspicious day I pray for everyone’s good Heath.... peace of mind and prosperity.... big love always ....". 

 

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also spread the joyful message of the New Year on his Twitter handle. Here's what he wrote: 

Tamil actress Hansika Motwani also took to social media to share her festival wishes and a motivational message on getting through the pandemic. She tweeted, "In diversity let us find our strength of togetherness and triumph over the pandemic. May this new beginning be the dawn of a happy, healthy, and safe new year. #Ugadi  #Vishu #Baisakhi #GudiPadwa"

Although they all celebrate the arrival of a New Year, each festival is celebrated in its unique style with distinctive traditions which is the beauty of diversity.

We wish our readers a very happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Bohang Bihu!

