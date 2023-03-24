Ajith Kumar's Father P Subramaniam Mani Dies, Family Says 'Last Rites To Be Private Affair'

CHENNAI: Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar's father PS Mani passed away on Friday morning. He was 85. According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, PS Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar's manager.

PS Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Stating that the last rites will be a family affair, his sons requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes 'to grieve privately and deal with their father's death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible."

Ajith’s fan club page shared a statement from the family. It read, “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago."

It also added, "We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner."

The statement also read, "His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible. Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Anil Kumar.

Several celebrities took to social media and offered their condolences to Ajith's family. Actor Sarath Kumar tweeted, "My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives, and well-wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Actor Sakshi Aggarwal tweeted, "My deep condolences to #AjithKumar sir & family! May god give them strength to overcome this loss (sic)."

(With ANI inputs)