Akshay Kumar, who tested COVID-19 positive, travelled to these places recently

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to inform his followers that he tested positive for coronavirus. The ‘Kesari’ actor assured fans that he has isolated himself at home and is following all the required protocols.

The 53 -year-old actor shared a note on Instagram that read, "I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Before testing positive, Akshay Kumar was in Ayodhya, shooting for Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' along with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film crew had travelled to the holy city of Ayodhya to begin shooting for the film ‘Ram Setu’ following a 'muhurat' shot on March 18.

On March 27, Khiladi Kumar was in Agra where he wrapped up the shooting of his other upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' after which he wrote a thank you note to his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and team. In December 2020 too, the actor was in the city along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, where they reportedly shot for a song sequence at the iconic Taj Mahal.

Earlier in January, the actor was stationed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for more than a week to complete shooting for his film 'Bachchan Pandey'. A video of the actor from his shoot location had surfaced and shared on social media. As per reports, Akshay was spotted leaving Nachna Haveli in Jaisalmer. 'Bachchan Pandey', directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Kriti Sanon, Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

In August last year, the actor had flown to London along with his family, where he shot for his film 'Bell Bottom'. The actor was joined by the cast and crew of the film, including Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. The film is set for release on May 28, 2021.

Earlier, on Holi, Akshay had urged fans to avoid Holi celebrations due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.