Alia Bhatt And Dosanjh Reunite With Jigra After Ikk Kudi; Fans React

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh touched millions of hearts with their soulful rendition of Ikk Kudi In Udta Punjab which also marked the actor's debut in Bollywood. And now after 8 years they are once again collaborating with Jigra.

The actors took to their Instagram and shared a picture of them facing backwards highlighting their popular song Ikk Kudi on their respective chairs. As Alia and Diljit dropped the pictures the fans went gaga and mentioned that they could not keep calm over their collaboration with Jigra

Check out the announcement of Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh collaborating after 8 years with a new song; fans call it a picture of the day.

As Alia shared the news, fans were screaming with excitement and calling their collab a blockbuster already.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra trailer was dropped a few days ago and it ached everyone's heart to see the emotional side of the actress after a long time. Alia has also produced with Jigra and the film features Vedang Raina as her brother who marked his Bollywood debut with The Archies, where he played Suhana Khan's love interest.

Talking about the film Jigra, Alia in one of her media interactions had said, "Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion, and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, enduringly timeless, and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them to life."

Jigra will be released on October 11, the film will mark a solo release in the theatre as Jr NTR has postponed the Devara release.