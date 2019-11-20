close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan: Fans' love is a debt I'd like to keep, not repay

Panaji: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said that the love and affection of his fans over the years is a debt he would never like to repay.

Big B was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he was also felicitated along with another film icon, Rajinikanth.

"I would like to thank my fans the most. In highs and lows you have been with me and I have always been saying this -- I am in debt of your love and affection. I do not want to repay the debt, because I would like to keep it forever," Bachchan said.

Commenting on his relationship with Rajinikanth, Bachchan said that he treats the latter like a member of his family.

"I consider Rajinikanth as a member of my family. We keep nagging each other. We both give advice to each other, but sometimes we do not listen to the advice. But this is how a relationship is. He has come from such humble beginnings. He inspires us every day and every night," Bachchan said.

Among the highlights at the 50th edition of IFFI is a special retrospective section featuring films starring Bachchan.

 

