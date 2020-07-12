Amitabh Bachchan's health is good, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in isolation: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

New Delhi: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday shared megastar Amitabh Bachchan's health update and said he is doing good. He has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital. His actor son Abhishek Bachchan has also contracted the virus and is hospitalised at the same place.

Meanwhile, other members of the Bachchan family - Jaya, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya - have tested negative for the virus. However, Kishori Pednekar said that they will be in isolation.

ALSO READ: Sanitisation process at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home after he and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus

The Bachchans' Jalsa home is now a containment zone and no one is allowed to enter or exit the place. The sanitisation process is being carried out there. A team of 18-20 personnel, including doctors, arrived at Jalsa to collect the sample of those whose tests are still pending.

Another team was there to collect the COVID-19 waste of Big B and Abhishek and another team sanitised the entire property deeply. Apart from Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's other properties - Janak and Prateeksha - are also being sanitised. Deep sanitisation process is also being carried out near Nanavati Hospital, where Big B and Abhishek are admitted.

At least 100 people are estimated to have come in contact with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. The BMC is, meanwhile, chalking out a plan to get these people tested.

The hospital authorities earlier today said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms. He will post his health update twice a day via social media.