Amrita Dhanoa, who claimed to be Arhaan Khan's ex girlfriend, caught in sex racket

Mumbai: Actress Amrita Dhanoa, who is said to be the former girlfriend of evicted "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Arhaan Khan, has been arrested for her involvement in a sex racket that was busted in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Amrita recently came into the spotlight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh. She also claimed that he was cheating her while they were in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources state they were in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.

There are several reports claiming that Amrita and a model named Richa Singh were supplying female sex workers to clients.

Not much is known about Amrita's Bollywood career either, except that her page on imdb.com credits her as featuring in films titled "Unlimited Nasha", "Parveen Bobby" and "The World Of Fashion".

The case that has brought her in the limelight was carried out under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Vinayak Choubey. A Mumbai Police squad lead by Balu Deshmukh raided a four-star hotel at Grant Road.

It came to light that a pimp named Sameer, in an online sex racket, was supplying female escorts through web portals and online sites. Two girls were rescued by the team.

The hotel confirmed the report.

"We are writing this to inform that there was a police raid conducted in our hotel last night dated where they had allegedly laid a trap by sending two men to book rooms. Later it was portrayed that these guest had invited call girls in their room where they were caught. During the investigation, we have given full co operation to the police department," read a statement by the hotel management, through which they requested anonymity.

"We would like to highlight that the manage mentor the staff were nowhere involved in this act. The police had laid a trap by sending the guest directly at the hotel reception to book the room," read the statement.