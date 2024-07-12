Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rajinikanth Spotted With Family At The Star-Studded Celebration

Mumbai: Megastar Rajinikanth arrived with his family at Friday's much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Dressed in a golden-toned kurta pyjama set, Rajinikanth posed with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in vibrant lehengas flaunting 'Anant's brigade' message inscribed on the back of their ensembles.

WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look. The professional wrestler and actor Cena happily posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue bandhgala suit.

He elevated his appearance with his signature "you can't see me" pose.

Global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian who arrived in Mumbai last eveing were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.