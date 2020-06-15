Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan urge everyone to respect privacy of Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Producer Farah Khan on Sunday (June 14) urged everyone to respect the privacy of Sushant Singh Rajput's family and friends.

"At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve," tweeted Anushka.

Farah Khan who was furious on the pictures being circulated on social media platforms blasted out on people and said "This is a tragedy NOT entertainment'.

She also asked netizens, "Is this the world we live in now??!"

She wrote, "My friend #SushantSinghRajput has died tragically at a very young age!! STOP Circulating pictures of his death! This is a tragedy NOT entertainment!! Is this the world we live in now??!"

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Cyber Police Department also asked netizens to refrain from circulating pictures of deceased Bollywood actor. They also warned of legal action for circulating photos of Sushant's body and asked people to delete pictures that have been already shared.

The 34-year old actor was found dead today at his residence in Mumbai.