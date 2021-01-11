हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl, thank fans for wishes

Virat Kohli requests everyone to respect their privacy at this time and thanked everyone for their wishes

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl, thank fans for wishes
Credit: Instagram/ @anushkasharma

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their new baby with a post on social media. They shared the good news with their fans with a small yellow poster with the announcement on it.

Virat Kholi’s posted the news both in English and Hindi, informing everyone that they were blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon and that Anushka and the baby were in good health.

He further requested his fans and followers to respect their privacy.

In the poster, he wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are born healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Check out the announcement post below:

 

 

Celebrities and fans have been pouring in wishes for the couple on all social platforms to celebrate the birth of their Virat and Anushka’s baby girl.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaAnushka Sharma baby girl
Next
Story

Did you notice this adorable wish from Sussanne Khan to Hrithik Roshan on his special day, take a look
  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT52S

CJI: Committee will be formed to review agricultural laws