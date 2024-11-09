Advertisement
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Make Stylish Appearance At Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Daughter's Birthday Bash

Anushka and Virat were spotted entering the venue of the birthday bash of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter.

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 08:37 AM IST|Source: ANI
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Make Stylish Appearance At Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Daughter's Birthday Bash (Image: @ViralBhayani/ Instagram)

Mumbai: After a long time, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed together for shutterbugs.

Earlier on Friday evening, Virat and Anushka were spotted entering the venue of the birthday bash of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter.

They were all smiles. Anushka looked stylish in a white shirt that he paired with denims. On the other hand, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt teamed with light-blue jeans and a red cap.

After posing for the paparazzi, Anushka moved ahead while Virat was approached by a lady before entering the party. The lady asked Virat for a picture and he happily obliged.

On February 15 this year the couple became parents to son Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

They have managed to keep daughter Vamika, as well as, their newborn son Akaay- away from the media.

Recently, on Kohli's 36th birthday, Anushka dropped a cute picture of the cricketer with their children.

The photo shows the cricketer lovingly cradling both kids. Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained. Alongside the photograph, Anushka included a couple of symbolic emojis--a heart and an evil eye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited. 

