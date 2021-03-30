Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora celebrate Holi weekend with good food, workouts at luxurious resort, see photos

NEW DELHI: Bollywood hottest couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been dating each other for a while now, celebrated the festivals of Holi in each other's company. With the authorities in Mumbai putting restrictions on public and private Holi celebrations and parties, the duo decided to unwind the long weekend together and headed to Alibaug along with Rhea Kapoor and his boyfriend Karan Boolani, Masaba, Satyadeep Misra and others.

If one takes a look at their Instagram posts and stories, they can see that the Arjun and Malaika spent the weekend in each other's company that came with good food, courtesy - Rhea Kapoor. Arjun also utilised the time in sweating it out at the luxurious Alibaug resort, and a glimpse of it was shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram. In a video shared by Malaika on her story, Arjun was seen skipping by the pool. She captioned the video, "Let's do this (sic)." Arjun too shared a snap on his Instagram story, where Malaika was seen enjoying a walk

Arjun and Malaika, who enjoyed scrumptious crab and prawn delicacies from Rhea Kapoor's kitchen, gave a shout-out to the costume designer-filmmaker for her hard work. "Chef Rhea, you killed with the food," wrote Arjun along with a picture of Rhea. If you follow Rhea Kapoor on Instagram you will know how much she loves cooking. Her account is full of photos where she has shown her culinary skills.

Earlier, the 'Panipat' actor had shared a reel from the resort, where he was seen chilling out.

Rhea too dropped a few photos from her Alibaug gateway.

Malaika, who seemed to have injured her shoulder, dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself. The damsel wished her fans and followers a very Happy Holi.

Speaking of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, they have been in a relationship with each other for quite some time now. They are captured together on dinner dates and mini vacations. In fact, only last week, they were seen partying at Malaika's sister and actress Amrita Arora's house. Also spotted were filmmakers Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The actor is also part of films like 'Bhoot Police' and 'Ek Villain Returns'.