Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Fear Of Losing His Loved Ones, Says He Has Faced A Lot of Loss

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, known for his candid nature, recently opened up about his emotional struggles and the fear of losing his loved ones. In a heartfelt conversation, Arjun reflected on the personal losses he has faced, which have deeply shaped his outlook on life

Arjun, who lost his mother, Mona Kapoor, to cancer in 2012, has often spoken about the impact her passing had on him. He also mentioned how these experiences have made him value his relationships more.

In an interview with Screen, he said, "Everyone has their fears. For me, it would be losing loved ones. I have faced a lot of loss in life, so I wouldn’t like to lose more. That also shows up in my behaviour from time to time. Otherwise, I am quite fearless, and that comes with being empowered with this opportunity that I made the most of."

Talking about his years as an actor in the industry, he said," You constantly evolve as an actor. Sometimes you let go of things that you were holding on to. Age teaches you a lot about your profession. There is patience that comes, and you make better choices for your sanity. 12 years have helped me evolve into a much better actor. I have done both good and bad work and it has helped me get better".

Arjun who is basking all the rave response for his latest release Singham Again mentioned how the industry can take a toll on you," This profession is very tough. I think I have become a little more detached now. I don’t get as emotional as I used to. I have become that way in the last few years, which is better. I am more calm and patient. I don’t regret anything. But I would tell my younger self that you don’t need to be in a rat race, and just work for the sake of it. You can take care of yourself, nourish yourself, enjoy life a bit more, and hold on to those moments. I just kept working because that time I didn’t know any better."

Arjun recently confirmed his separation from his girlfriend and former Bollywood actress Malaika Arora.