Arjun Kapoor Turns 38, Girlfriend Malaika Arora, Sister Anshula With Beau spotted At His Residence

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26 and the actor rang his birthday with his ladylove Malaika Arora and sister Anshula Kapoor. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl was snapped by the paparazzo arriving at Arjun's residence to celebrate his birthday amid heavy downpours in Mumbai.

Malaika was spotted in a white and red maxi dress which she teamed with black footwear. She was seen busy on a call as she exited Arjun's residence. On the other hand, Anshula came dressed up in a midi dress and was accompanied by her beau Rohan Thakkar. Arjun too was seen coming out of his residence and was papped holding an umbrella.

Take a look at the photos below:

Despite harsh criticism for their 12-year age difference, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love story defied all odds and helped them build their romantic empire. The couple's lovey-dovey social media photos have set real couple goals for their fans. Malaika and Arjun are declaring to the world that they are head over heels in love.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Palak Purswani Gets Evicted, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar Get Emotional



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark-comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Tabu, Radhika Madan and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film, however, failed to perform at the Box Office. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller', also starring Bhumi Pednekar. The two will also share the screen in an untitled film, also starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Performs Puja Rituals, Loses Herself In Bhajan At Mahakaleshwar Temple - Watch

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. She was recently seen in 'Moving In With Malaika' that gave an insightful look into her life.