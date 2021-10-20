Aryan Khan's lawyers move Bombay High Court for bail in drugs case

NEW DELHI: Aryan Khan's legal team on Wednesday (october 20) moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail for him in the drug seizure case. The development comes after the session court rejected the bail plea of Aryan and two others in the case.

According to reports, advocate Satish Maneshinde and senior counsel Amit Desai are present at court room no 28. Aryan's bail plea is likely to be mentioned before Justice Nitin Sambre on Thursday.

Earlier today, ahead of Aryan's bail hearing in the drug case, the NCB submitted his WhatsApp chats reportedly with a debut actress. "Police have found drug-related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress," added the probe agency.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. The trio was arrested on October 3 by the NCB for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

Aryan Khan and the others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan and Arbaaz are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Munmun is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan had in his bail plea said the NCB's contention that he was involved in conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd, and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him.

The NCB, however, opposed the bail plea and said Aryan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

