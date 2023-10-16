Avneet Kaur Enjoys Dip In Water, Flaunts Hot Body In Stunning Floral Bikini - VIDEO

New Delhi: Actress Avneet Kaur has often stunned with her style statement. Setting the internet ablaze, the diva dropped a sizzling video of herself. In the video, Avneet takes a dip in water in a floral bikini.

Basking in the glory of her latest successful movie, Avneet played a crucial role in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ Enjoying her me-time, actress flaunted her hot body. Moreover, the diva has been making head-turning appearances at events and in the city. The actress can be seen wearing a sexy floral bikini set in the video.

Moving around sensually, Avneet can be seen flaunting her toned figure. Taking to instagram, Avneet captioned her post, “Spa days best days.” In the video, she wrote, “One day, you will visit places you only thought existed in dreams.”

On working with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her first Hindi feature film, Avneet expressed her happiness and said, "While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir. Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching."

Avneet Kaur shared the screen with Actor Nawazuddin Siqqidui in 'Tiku weds Sheru', a quirky love story. Avneet Kaur is playing the love interest of Nawazuddin.The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav.