Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wifey Tahira’s birthday in his signature style, says, ‘Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki...’

Mumbai: Our `Bollywood husbands` always amaze their fans with their innovative birthday posts for their wives. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife Tahira Kashyap a `happy birthday` in his signature poetic style on Saturday.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to treat his fans with the celebration pictures. He captioned the frames, "Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki manji daal ke highway ke dhaabe pe so jao."

In one of the frames, Tahira is seen exactly translating Ayushmann`s words into action. The birthday girl also took a selfie with her husband, in which both look sleepy. The couple seemed to enjoy good music as well, as the video of a performing artiste featured in the actor`s post.

See the pics shared by Ayushmann Khurrana

Fans rushed to the comment section of the `Anek` actor and showered their love. "An artist Appreciating Another artist is the best thing you can see on the internet", wrote a fan.

Aayushmann and Tahira have been married for fifteen years. They are proud parents to lovely kids, Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media. She has also ventured into the direction as well.

After witnessing a meteoric rise a few years back, the `Andhadhun` actor saw a dull patch on the work front last year. `Anek`, and `Doctor G` tanked at the box office, whereas, `An Action Hero` received a mixed response from the audience. Ayushmann will return to the big screen with the sequel of his hit comedy, `Dream Girl.` He is paired with Ananya Panday this time.