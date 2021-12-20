हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taimur Ali Khan

Baby Taimur takes his first steps in UNSEEN video, mommy Kareena Kapoor says 'no one like you mera beta' - Watch

On Taimur's birthday, Kareena Kapoor treated fans with an unseen, adorable video of baby Tim taking his first steps. Watch it here.

Baby Taimur takes his first steps in UNSEEN video, mommy Kareena Kapoor says 'no one like you mera beta' - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's older son Taimur Ali Khan's 5th birthday (December 20), mommy Kareena reminisced on his first steps and his first fall and shared a video of the same on her Instagram, bringing a smile to her fans' faces.

In the adorable video, Taimur is seen as a toddler, dressed in a cute onesie, attempting to walk. The little munchkin looked super happy to be able to take his first steps, however, he loses balance and falls on the ground. 

Bebo captioned the adorable video with a heartwarming caption, showing how much she loves her baby boy. She wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta."

Take a look at her post:

 

On Tim's special day, aunt Saba also took to Instagram to shower love on him. She wrote, ""To my darling TiM, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, welcomed their first child together, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016

Kareena became a mommy for the second time on February 21, 2021, and was blessed with a second son Jehangir Ali Khan.

