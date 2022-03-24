Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa plans to do THIS with late legend's massive gold collection

New Delhi: Late legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri's love for gold was no secret. He had a special connection to gold ornmanents and always carried them with him wherever he went and it soon became a part of his identity and his public persona.

On February 15, the country mourned his unfortunate demise as he breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital at the age of 69. It was a great loss for the music industry and all of his fans.

In a recent interview, Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri opened up on what he plans to do with all of the gold jewellery and ornaments that Bappi Da left behind after his passing.

Speaking about the same, he told India Today, "Those gold pieces were not just fashion statements for dad, it was lucky for him. From Vatican City to Hollywood, he collected each of those gold pieces from around the world. He used to find something which he would like to wear and turned it into gold."

He added that he would like to showcase it in order to honour him.

"He never travelled without it. Even if it was a 5 am flight, he would wear all the gold. It was like his temple and his power, he was spiritually connected with it. So we are going to preserve it. That was his most favourite thing. We want people to see his things, so we might put them in a museum. He had a collection of shoes, sunglasses, hats, watches, and jewellery which he loved and we would love to showcase it," Bappa concluded.

For the unversed, Bappi Da was well-known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.

His family members had also adorned him with his signature style for his cremation, held on February 17.

(With ANI inputs)