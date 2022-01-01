Begum Jaan director Srijit Mukherji tests positive for COVID, says he's isolating himself

New Delhi: Director Srijit Mukherji has tested positive for COVID-19 and informed his social media followers about the same on Saturday night (January 1).

He wrote on Twitter, "I have tested positive for Covid and am isolating myself. For everyone who has come in contact with me in the last 72 hrs, please test yourself."

Take a look at his tweet:

Sriji is a popular Bengali director and has directed award-winning films over the span of his career. In fact, his first film Autograph gained a lot of critical acclaims and even commercial success.

He won our national awards at India's 61st National Film Awards for this fifth movie 'Jaatishwar'. For his sixth film, Srijit won the National Film Award for Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film 'Begum Jaan' starring Vidya Balan, it is a remake of his eighth film 'Rajkahini'.