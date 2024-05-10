Advertisement
ABDU ROZIK

Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Set To Marry 'Love Of His Life' On July 7

Abdu Rozik Marriage: The popular singer posted the video on social media announcing the good news.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Set To Marry 'Love Of His Life' On July 7 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Social media sensation and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, Abdu Rozik, has found the love of his life and is all set to tie the knot on July 7.

The 20-year-old social media sensation took to his Instagram and dropped a surprise video of himself sharing the big news.

In the video, he was seen seated on a couch, wearing a crisp, black and white tuxedo.

He wrote in the caption, "I never imagined in my life that I would be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life, 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged (sic)."

Abdu is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old girl.

 

