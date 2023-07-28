trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641418
RHEA KAPOOR

Bollywood News: Rhea Kapoor Drops Adorable Childhood Picture Of Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor posted a throwback picture on Instagram Story where little Sonam Kapoor makes a cute little face and can be seen having a fountain ponytail.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:27 AM IST|Source: ANI

Bollywood News: Rhea Kapoor Drops Adorable Childhood Picture Of Sonam Kapoor Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor share a special bond and often treat their fans with several pictures. Now, Rhea is missing her sister and to express these feelings, she shared a childhood picture of Sonam. Rhea posted a throwback picture on Instagram Story where little Sonam makes a cute little face and can be seen having a fountain ponytail. She wrote, "Miss you my sister @sonamkapoor."

Recently, Rhea was in London and have a fun time with Sonam, Anand and their son Vayu. She dropped some glimpses from her outing in London with them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on a maternity break.


On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

