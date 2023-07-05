trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631102
NewsLifestylePeople
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Boxer Vijender Singh Reveals Most Difficult Scene From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan streamed on ZEE5 on June 23, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Boxer Vijender Singh Reveals Most Difficult Scene From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Indian boxer Vijender Singh played one of the villains in Salman Khan's last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and received a warm response from the viewers. Vijender made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the 2014 release Fugly. Olympian boxer opened up on working with Sallu Bhai in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which streamed on ZEE5 on June 23, 2023.

Q. Can you tell us something about your journey from being a boxer to signing a film?

A. When it came to signing a film, I remember Bhai called me and I was in the UK. He invited me to physically meet in Bombay once I return and that’s how it all started.


cre Trending Stories

Q. How was your experience working with Bhai and the star cast? We want to know one thing about them that the rest of the audience doesn’t know.

A. Salman bhai is very hardworking and good at everything. Initially, I thought he is such a superstar he won’t talk to anyone but to be honest he was the only one who used to be the first one to arrive at the set and the last one to leave the set. He used to work out a lot on set. Every time we used to shoot, he used to help everyone. He is too helpful and too sweet for words. He spoke to everyone, cheered everyone up. He was the only man I bonded with closely with.

Q. Which was the most difficult scene for you in the film?

A. When I had to hit a rock on his head because we had to be very cautious about this scene. I literally had to give 6-7 takes just to get the perfect shot. There were a lot of people on the set who were being mischievous and were trying to tell me to hit the rock harder and I used to tell them to look whose head I am hitting the rock. Then finally, the shot was done after a lot of takes.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded