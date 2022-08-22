NewsLifestylePeople
BRAD PITT

Brad Pitt's case to reopen by FBI following Angelina Jolie's explosive report? Here's what we know

Brad Pitt`s friend has revealed that the FBI is not expected to reopen his investigation after an explosive report.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
  • Hollywood star Brad Pitt`s friend has revealed that the FBI is not expected to reopen his investigation after an explosive report regarding the actor was revealed last week.
  • According to Page Six, the source stated that "the statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand."

