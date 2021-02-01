Cardi B shares video with 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' as background music, desi netizens can’t keep calm

New Delhi: Pop singer Cardi B posted an announcement video that went viral after desi Twitter users found that the singer had played 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' as background music for her announcement video.

The video is a teaser of a bigger announcement Cardi B has to make. In the clip, she is seen in a revealing outfit with a long black coat but that is not what caught the attention of the desi Twitter users.

The clip and caption do not reveal whether she will be releasing a new single or a new album. Fans made their speculations but will only find out what the singer is up to in her next announcement.

The video has been viewed over six lakh times on Twitter. Standing on the top of a staircase, singer Cardi B says in the video “I got an announcement to make tomorrow -- bye.”

Take a look at the video that went viral:

I got a announcement to make tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Desi netizens were quick to notice that ‘Kaliyon ka Chaman’ from the 1981 Bollywood movie ‘Jyoti’ began playing as Cardi B descended the staircase in the short video.

The pop singer was in awe of actress Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest film ‘The White Tiger’. She took to Twitter the singer shared how Priyanka left her crying and angry with her 'amazing' performance.