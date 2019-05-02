close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels reunite to honour Lucy Liu

Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.

Charlie&#039;s Angels reunite to honour Lucy Liu
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: "Charlie's Angels" stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore reunited at their former co-star Lucy Lius Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure. Moore, who starred alongside the three actresses in the 2003 sequel, was also there to celebrate it.

"Lucy and I first met while making 'Charlie's Angels'. I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech, reports eonline.com.

"I could see she was in fact as I had heard, a bad*** with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realised she wasn't just about a bad*** with brains, she was a bad*** with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humour."

Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.

"My dear Angels", Liu, 50, said, and added: "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"

 

Tags:
Charlie's AngelsLucy LiuHollywoodCameron DiazDrew BarrymoreDemi Moore
Next
Story

Kajol has a question for '90's people' Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plays with snakes during election campaign in Raebareli