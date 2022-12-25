Christmas 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reunite with Kapoor family for annual lunch get-together sans daughter Raha

NEW DELHI: Kapoor Khandaan's annual Christmas lunch is quite popular in Bollywood, where every year the entire clan assemble under one roof to celebrate the auspicious day and spend time with each other. This year was no different as thefamily once again hosted a lavish lunch and invited their closed ones. B-Town adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl - Raha Kapoor, were seen arriving together for the Christmas lunch.

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been lately shooting for his gangster-drama 'Animal' was seen sporting a new overgrown beard look and sported a stylish bwn jacket and denim. Alia was seen dressed in a printed red-and-white knee length wrap dress which she teamed with white footwear. Alia has lately been hogging attention for her workout videos. The actress, who delivered a child barely one-and-a-half months ago, has been takig regulat yoga classes and been losing post-pregnancy weight.

Karisma Kapoor was seen arriving for the famous Kapoor Christmas lunch along with her children - Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The actress looked gorgeous as ever in a stylish midi dress.

Star kids Suhana Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, who will be making their debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' next year, were also seen arriving for the Kapoors' lunch. They were accompanied by Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan.

Veteran couple Babita and Randhir Kapoor twinned in red as they posed together before the shutterbugs outside the bungalow.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen next in 'Animal' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. Both films will arrive in theatres next year.