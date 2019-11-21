Confirmed! Kamya Punjabi to marry beau Shalabh Dang on this date

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi is all set to enter matrimony with bsuinessman beau Shalabh Dang. The actress, who is an avid user of the medium took to Instagram and shared her wedding date with the fans.

Their lovey-dovey pictures often break the internet as fans love to follow their favourite celeb and are keen to know details about her personal life. Kamya revealed her wedding date which is February 10, 2020.

In the caption, she wrote: So here i m with my fav picture with my fav man announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings

A few days back they even headed to Dubai for a vacay and posted pictures together.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

Her vamp avatar has often been liked by the audiences. Her breakthrough act was seen in several hit serials such as Reth where she played Nethra, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as Sindoora to name a few.