Couple Goals Alert: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Black Floral Midi, Poses With Nick Jonas

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss an opportunity to showcase their love for each other publicly. Recently, Nick took to Instagram to share a series of romantic pictures with Priyanka from a wedding they attended.

In the photos, Priyanka dazzles in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma, while Nick looks stylish in a pink suit. One of the pictures captures a sweet moment where Nick is seen holding Priyanka close, gazing at her lovingly.

Nick captioned the post, "Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you," which left fans swooning. Have a look at his post here:

Admirers of the couple couldn’t hold back their excitement, with comments like "Adorable couple" and "Beautiful." Many fans also showered the couple with heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018, celebrating both Christian and Hindu traditions. In January 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, born via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared glimpses of the wrap-up with her family, including Nick, Malti Marie, her mother Madhu Chopra, and the film's cast. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, 'The Bluff' also stars Karl Urban.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, 'The Bluff' follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her. The film, produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, promises to be an exciting adventure.

In addition to 'The Bluff,' Priyanka is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.