COVID-19 rules violation: Maharashtra to withdraw cases filed against Arbaaz, Sohail, Raina and others

New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday (January 20) announced that the state government will withdraw the offences filed under IPC Section 188 against violators amidst Covid-19 following judicial norms.

This brings a relief for many celebrities including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan against whom a case under Section 188 was registered for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms on January 4, 2021.

The FIR was lodged at Mumbai's Khar Police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 and 269 following a complaint by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Reportedly, a case was also filed against Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan.

The trio reportedly returned from Dubai (UAE) on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but they went back home.

While in December, 2020, in a late-night raid conducted by the Mumbai police at Dragonfly club, cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan were also found flouting COVID-19 norms.

The police had registered the case under section 188 of IPC and action was taken against 34 people who were present at that time inside the club. The raid was conducted as the nightclub was open beyond the permissible time limit amid pandemic, and for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Guru Randhawa and Suresh Raina’s teams had later released a statement on the same.