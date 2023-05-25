Datebaazi’s Fame Faizan Ansari Mourns Aditya Singh Rajput's Shocking Death, Says 'His WhatsApp List Should Be Investigated'

New Delhi: Indian television industry has been hit by not one but three unfortunate losses in the last few days. Fans woke up to the shocking news of actor-model Aditya Singh Rajput's sudden death on May 22, 2023. He reportedly collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, Mumbai.

Reacting to his shocking death news, many of his colleagues, friends and fans extended condolences and prayed for his family in his hour of grief. Social media influencer Faizan Ansari believes that the case should be investigated as Aditya was found dead in his apartment bathroom.

Talking about Aditya, Faizan said, "Aditya was a very kind and humble soul, he was a very down-to-earth person and would always welcome people with open arms, in fact, we, recently met at a club, we danced, and he seemed happy, I mean he loved partying, so we would often go clubbing a lot, dance and have fun. It's sad that he isn’t with us anymore."

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career at the age of 17 as a model, actor and was involved with the production work as well. Born and brought up in Delhi, he hailed from Uttarakhand. He started his journey as a ramp model and later was seen in many commercials as well. He also starred in films like U Me Aur Hum, Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.



Faizan Ansari added that Aditya's WhatsApp list should be investigated, and the people with whom he had recent chats shall be asked around so that the truth comes out. Whoever is responsible should be behind bars. "We lost one more pure soul because of unknown reasons, and if there’s anything wrong, Aditya's culprit must be behind bars as soon as possible. Aditya must get justice, " he said.

According to the police, Rajput (33) collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The actor's viscera sample was sent for examination and we are awaiting the report. If anything is found in the report, the investigation will move ahead in that direction, but till now nothing suspicious has been found," the official from Oshiwara police station told PTI.

The medical report will make it clear if Rajput had consumed alcohol or any other substance, he said. The postmortem was performed at a hospital in Goregaon and the body will be handed over to the actor's family for last rites, the official added.

Aditya Singh Rajput was also seen in the popular reality show Splitsvilla Season 9.