Deepika Padukone captures hairstylist Yianni's hilarious reaction to eating 'spicy' raw mangoes! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, much like her hubby Ranveer Singh, loves to goof around and have a good laugh once in a while. Recently, the 'Cocktail' actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious video featuring her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori eating raw mangoes with red chilli powder! Spoiler alert: He did not like them at all! As seen in the video, Yianni is overwhelmed by the spice and tang in the mangoes and exclaims that his mouth is burning. All this while, Deepika is heard in the background laughing at his dramatic reaction.

In the video, Deepika asks him, "What're you having?". To this, he replies, "Raw mango, this is masala and salt". Deepika asks him to not be so inquisitive, just eat it. He then says, "Why do you like this? This is spicy".

Check out the hilarious video:

On the work front, Deepika currently has her kitty full of films over the next few months. She has 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the 'Mahabharata', in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Apart from this, she is also working for a Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.