Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's stylist drops inside video of how she got the perfect wedding hair and make-up look - Watch

Dia Mirza's hair and make-up were done by celebrity artist Shraddha Mishra, who took to her Instagram and dropped a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of her wedding day. In the video, Dia can be seen looking absolutely lovely while getting ready for her D-Day. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: All the brides out there can take their cue from the newlywed Dia Mirza, who looked gorgeous on her D-Day. Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi at the actress's Bandra residence on February 15, 2021. 

Dia Mirza's hair and make-up were done by celebrity artist Shraddha Mishra, who took to her Instagram and dropped a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of her wedding day. In the video, Dia can be seen looking absolutely lovely while getting ready for her D-Day. 

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

The dreamy pictures have left fans gasping for breath as Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while the groom looked suave in a white sherwani with golden-beige saafa.

 

