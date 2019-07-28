close

Diana Penty

Diana Penty shines on ramp at ICW 2019

Bollywood actress Diana Penty stole the limelight at the FDCI India Couture Week (2019) on Saturday as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Diana Penty stole the limelight at the FDCI India Couture Week (2019) on Saturday as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

The "Happy Bhag Jayegi" actress was seen wearing a green-gray, sculpted mermaid gown. With winged eyeliner, glossy makeup and a french bun, the actress wore a diamond feather-shaped earrings cum ear cuff to complete her look.

"I have always loved being on the ramp. And with Gaurav, it's always special. I have been a fan of Gaurav Gupta and have been wearing his creations for a while now. I love his aesthetics, his finesse and his sculpting which he is known for. He is a perfect red carpet go-to," Daina told IANS. 

"But when I'm off the screen, I'm laid back and love street style. Not at all a heels person, I will be spotted in a sneaker, jeans and a shirt or something easy-breezy at most of the time," she said.

On work front, Daina will be seen making a special appearance in "Khandaani Shafakhanaa", scheduled for release on August 2.

