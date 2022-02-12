हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shibani Dandekar

Did Shibani Dandekar hint at her wedding with Farhan Akhtar? See her post

In her latest Instagram post, Shibani Dandekar expressed that she is exhausted but excited.

Did Shibani Dandekar hint at her wedding with Farhan Akhtar? See her post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The latest social media post from actor-singer Shibani Dandekar seems to have a hint at her upcoming rumoured wedding to Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of her in which she could be seen all snuggled up and sleeping on a couch that seemed to be at an airport`s waiting lounge.

In the caption, she wrote, "Exhausted but Excited!"

 

What apparently discreetly hinted at her upcoming rumoured wedding was cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur`s comment on her post.

He wrote, "I am excited to be exhausted next weekend."

This might have been a hint at Farhan and Shibani`s reported date of marriage, February 21. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

