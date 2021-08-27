हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani is missing Maldives, teases throwback video donning a skater skirt and bikini top - Watch

Wearing a brown bikini top and little skater skirt, Disha Patani looked simply hawt. Watch video:

Disha Patani is missing Maldives, teases throwback video donning a skater skirt and bikini top - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning leggy lass, Disha Patani is missing her Maldives vacay and decided to treat her fans with an unseen video. She took to Instagram and dropped a throwback video from her last vacay to the picturesque island. 

Wearing a brown bikini top and little skater skirt, Disha Patani looked simply hawt. Watch video:

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

 

