Justin Beiber

Eminem doesn't understand new rap music: Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber has said legendary rapper Eminem "doesn't understand" the new generation of rap.

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber has said legendary rapper Eminem "doesn't understand" the new generation of rap.

After posting a track named "The Ringer" by Eminem to his Instagram story, Bieber followed it up with a note that read: "I just like Em's flow but don't like that he's dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn't understand it."

Eminem had a particularly strong war of words with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and previously said he dissed him a track because the young rapper accused him of hindering his career, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Bieber, who is married to model Hailey Baldwin, is known for songs like "Baby", "Love Yourself", "Sorry" and "Boyfriend".

