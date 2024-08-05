Mumbai: Farah Khan lost her mother Menaka Irani in July and the entire industry people visited her to express their grief over her loss. Farah was extremely close to her mother, and it's been days that she has left the world. As Menaka Irani dies, one of her old videos along with her daughter Farah has been going viral where she is seen talking about her death. In the video one can see how Farah speaks about putting her mom's picture on her Om Shanti Om set, to which Menaka Irani jokes that despite her being alive, her daughter put her picture on the wall. Farah looks at her mom and later she adds that she is lucky for her and hence she puts her picture on the sets. Farah jokes how she didn't put her picture on the Tees Maar Khan sets, and instantly her mom replies,' Thank God'. Indeed, Farah and Sajid Khan were a beautiful jovial soul.

Watch the viral video of Farah Khan's mom joking about her death

Farah Khan shared an emotional note for mom Menaka Irani days after her death

Farah Khan who had been mourning her mom's death penned an emotional note for her late mom and called her mom the most unique person who liked to stay away from the limelight. Along with the long note Farah shared some memorable pictures with her mom," My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together".

Farah thanked each and everyone for the condolences," I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only from our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging."

Farah Khan mentioned about being back to work. May her mom's soul rest in peace.