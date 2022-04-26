हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar grace magazine cover as 'The Akhtars' - PICS

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who got married in February this year recently featured on the Elle magazine cover. Check out their pictures.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar grace magazine cover as 'The Akhtars' - PICS
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently graced the cover of Elle magazine and shared the stunning photos from their shoot on their Instagram. In the pictures, Shibani and Farhan were seen donning sophisticated prints and being total fashion divas!

The so-in-love couple shared great chemistry on the shoot as it's visible in the captivating photos on social media. 

What's cuter is that the magazine introduced the couple as 'The Akhtars', especially in the photo in which Shibani is seen holding Farhan's face close to her.

Don't miss the iconic photos from their photoshoot. Take a look at them:

 

 

Farhan and Shibani two dated each other for over three years before before they got hitched on February 19 on the outskirts of Mumbai, followed by a civil marriage on February 21.

The former model was born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa. Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters from the marriage. Farhan's daughters were also present at the wedding ceremony.

