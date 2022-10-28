From Stree to Paatal Lok, here are top 5 characters that Abhishek Banerjee has nailed in his film career

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is a find of the last few years. The actor who was there but was always on the side, but in recent times, the actor with a number of web series on OTT platforms has successfully shown his acting chops.The actor has played a wide variety of characters on screen and is getting ready to play yet another intriguing one in his upcoming film, 'Bhediya.'

As the trailer of the film has finally been released, Abhishek is receiving love from the masses who are eagerly waiting to see him bring back his comic avatar in the film. Here are a few of Abhishek's outstanding roles that have cemented his status as one of the best actors of the current generation.

Jaana in Stree

The actor stole the show with his masterful comic timing, which he displayed in the movie both as the normal Jaana and later as the possessed one. The actor expertly incorporated humour into both of his characters.

Subodh aka Compounder in Mirzapur

With his outstanding performance as the main character's friend in the series, Abhishek made a lasting impression. His character had a really amazing level of intensity that effectively held the attention of the audience.

Mahendra in Dream Girl

Again, with just the right amount of humour, Abhishek was seen showcasing his incredible comic timing in every frame he brought up, with the utmost innocence of his character, who was crucial to the plot.

Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok

The actor once more showed off a new side of his acting prowess by straying from his usual genre and bringing a completely fresh, dark, and intense character that was praised highly by both the public and the critics.

Lawyer in Rashmi Rocket

The audience never considered Abhishek as a lawyer dressed in a black suit arguing a case in a courtroom, but the actor absolutely nailed the role with his outstanding acting, which significantly elevated the main character.

On the work front, With 'Nazarandaaz' now released, Abhishek will be seen in ‘Bhediya’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.