Pune: Immersing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis visited actor Nana Patekar's residence to attend Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were seen offering their prayers to Ganpati Bappa.

#WATCH | Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis visited the residence of veteran actor Nana Patekar to attend Ganeshotsav celebrations. pic.twitter.com/hFoOignRNE — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

Nana Patekar was seen engaging in conversation with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. They also had lunch together.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.