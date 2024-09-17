Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794276https://zeenews.india.com/people/ganesh-chaturthi-2024-maharashtra-deputy-chief-ministers-ajit-pawar-devendra-fadnavis-attend-nana-patekars-ganeshotsav-celebrations-2794276.html
NewsLifestylePeople
GANESH CHATURTHI 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis Attend Nana Patekar's Ganeshotsav Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 10:31 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis Attend Nana Patekar's Ganeshotsav Celebrations Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

Pune: Immersing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis visited actor Nana Patekar's residence to attend Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were seen offering their prayers to Ganpati Bappa.

Nana Patekar was seen engaging in conversation with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. They also had lunch together.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court