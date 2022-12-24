topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
IMRAN NAZIR KHAN

'Gathbandhan' actor Imran Nazir Khan spills beans on his upcoming song with Kaveri Priyam, read on

Sung by Sandeep Jaiswal, lyrics given Sanjeev Srivastava, the music is composed by Gaurav- Sandeep. The song has been directed by Harshad Gadani.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Imran Nazir Khan who is best known for Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir Mariam Khan Reporting Live and more to be next seen in a music album titled 'Yaad Karoge' with Tv actress Kaveri Priyam.
  • Sung by Sandeep Jaiswal, lyrics given Sanjeev Srivastava, the music is composed by Gaurav- Sandeep. The song has been directed by Harshad Gadani.

Trending Photos

'Gathbandhan' actor Imran Nazir Khan spills beans on his upcoming song with Kaveri Priyam, read on

New Delhi: Actor Imran Nazir Khan who is best known for Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir Mariam Khan Reporting Live and more to be next seen in a music album titled 'Yaad Karoge' with Tv actress Kaveri Priyam of Dil Diyan Gallah and Jodha Akhbar fame actor Ravi Bhatia, shot extensively in palace of Udaipur which is set to release soon.

Sung by Sandeep Jaiswal, lyrics given Sanjeev Srivastava, the music is composed by Gaurav- Sandeep. The song has been directed by Harshad Gadani.

Sharing about the song Imran says,"The song has been shot in Udaipur. It is all about a love triangle where I'm getting married with Kaveri and Ravi Bhatia plays her bodyguard."

Further revealing the story of the song he tells,"It's a story set royal palace of Udaipur which depicts myself and Kaveri are getting married, after she ditches Ravi Bhatia who is playing her bodyguard as they where in relationship.Then, later on in part two it will be shown that Ravi was caught being cheated due to which Kaveri decided to marry me."

Sharing about his working experience with co actors Kaveri and Ravi he tells,"It was an amazing experience and quite challenging as well because it was quite hot there. Also our with heavy costumes it was difficult. It was a fun working experience as everyone was so supportive on set. It was fun working with Kaveri and Ravi as both are genuine human being and lovely co actors to work with."

Sharing his goals towards 2023 he says,"Whatever things I couldn’t achieve in the previous years, I will strive to accomplish that in 2023. I hope 2023 will bring a lot of opportunities and new avenues for me. I would give my all to get my dream project. Also, my goal is to step into movies and webseries. I know it's easy to say then doing but will work hard with utmost zeal and positivity."

Live Tv

Imran Nazir KhanImran Nazir Khan songsImran Nazir Khan Kaveri Priyam songKaveri Priyam

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022