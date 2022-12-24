'Gathbandhan' actor Imran Nazir Khan spills beans on his upcoming song with Kaveri Priyam, read on

New Delhi: Actor Imran Nazir Khan who is best known for Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir Mariam Khan Reporting Live and more to be next seen in a music album titled 'Yaad Karoge' with Tv actress Kaveri Priyam of Dil Diyan Gallah and Jodha Akhbar fame actor Ravi Bhatia, shot extensively in palace of Udaipur which is set to release soon.

Sung by Sandeep Jaiswal, lyrics given Sanjeev Srivastava, the music is composed by Gaurav- Sandeep. The song has been directed by Harshad Gadani.

Sharing about the song Imran says,"The song has been shot in Udaipur. It is all about a love triangle where I'm getting married with Kaveri and Ravi Bhatia plays her bodyguard."

Further revealing the story of the song he tells,"It's a story set royal palace of Udaipur which depicts myself and Kaveri are getting married, after she ditches Ravi Bhatia who is playing her bodyguard as they where in relationship.Then, later on in part two it will be shown that Ravi was caught being cheated due to which Kaveri decided to marry me."

Sharing about his working experience with co actors Kaveri and Ravi he tells,"It was an amazing experience and quite challenging as well because it was quite hot there. Also our with heavy costumes it was difficult. It was a fun working experience as everyone was so supportive on set. It was fun working with Kaveri and Ravi as both are genuine human being and lovely co actors to work with."

Sharing his goals towards 2023 he says,"Whatever things I couldn’t achieve in the previous years, I will strive to accomplish that in 2023. I hope 2023 will bring a lot of opportunities and new avenues for me. I would give my all to get my dream project. Also, my goal is to step into movies and webseries. I know it's easy to say then doing but will work hard with utmost zeal and positivity."