Gigi Hadid Poses With Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai; Shares Stills From Her 'Unforgettable India Trip'

Mumbai: Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who arrived in India recently for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), was pictured at Mumbai`s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. She also visited the Gateway of India and posted a thank you note for the invitation. The pictures shared by Gigi from her Mumbai visit have been going viral on the internet for quite some time now. She also posted her pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Apart from the event, she also shared a slew of photographs in which she posed with her team and also shared an image of her drinking coconut water.

Gigi Hadid penned a long note on Instagram in which she thanked the team of NMACC for inviting her to the star-studded cultural extravaganza. "After seeing the opening nights of `The Great Indian Musical` and `India in Fashion` exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions - from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love," she wrote.

Gigi stunned everyone with her presence in India. On Day 2 of NMACC, Gigi was seen dressed in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a gold jewelled blouse. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately designed gold patti borders and a thigh-high slit on the side. Not only Gigi but Tom Holland and Zendaya also brought firangi touch to the NMACC`s opening.