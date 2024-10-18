New Delhi: Singer and music composer Gurdas Maan is a prominent figure in the Indian music industry and has been receiving a lot of love for his latest album, "Sound of Soil." Recently, Maan Saab praised Diljit Dosanjh's performance in "Chamkila," expressing admiration for his talent and the love he receives from him.

He also shared some insights on his music, plans for a biopic, and his special connection with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking about his love for Diljit Dosanjh, Maan said, "Everyone knows my love for Diljit. He is a special person and someone who is extremely talented and loveable. I see the amount of respect he has for me in his eyes. The love he receives from his audiences is so lovely to watch.''

He further added, ''I would love for him to be a part of my biopic as well if that ever happens. I loved him as (Amar Singh) in Chamkila. But having said that, I’m not someone who would self-pitch my own biopic to anyone."

Gurdas Maan also shares some insight regarding his biopic, "If that organically happens or someone comes to me with a story like that, then why not? What matters to me is the fact that I want to continue making good music and ensure that I give my fans what they expect out of me,” he added.