Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 upcoming movies of the 'Baahubali' actor to look out for!

Prabhas is one of the top actors in the industry today. He started his career in the South but is a pan-India star now. His full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. He has done some amazing movies and fans love him for his unique style. Today, the actor turns 43. He was born on 23rd October 1979 in Chennai.

'Baahubali' to 'Saaho,' the actor has always amazed his fans. He has a fan following of millions who keep waiting for his movies to hit the big screens. On his 43rd birthday, we have lined up all his upcoming movies for you to watch out for.

Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. It stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh and Laxmana and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film faced a lot of trolling after its teaser was released.

Project K

Project K is an upcoming sci-fi film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Salaar

Salaar is an upcoming Telugu and Kannada language action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Spirit

'Spirit' is a romantic action entertainer movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie casts Prabhas in the lead role. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T Series banner. More beans on the film are yet to be spilled.

Maruti's next

Also, Prabhas has teamed up with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director - Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller. Soon after, in a conversation with us, Danayya confirmed that the movie will roll in September.

Here's wishing the Baahubali of Indian cinema, a very Happy Birthday.