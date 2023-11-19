Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Major Controversies Around The Satyam Shivam Sundaram Actress

New Delhi: Zeenat Aman, the OG Bollywood Diva has always ruled the hearts of millions of people. She recently joined social media and fans go gaga over the news. She often shares pictures, videos of the throwback memories and keeps treating her fans with engaging content. The 70s Queen, turns 72 today and we shall unveil for you some of the biggest controversies around the actress.

Zeenat Aman-Sanjay Khan

Actress tied the knot with actor Sanjay Khan at Jaisalmer in 1978 and got separated in 1979. Many warned Zeenat when she was to get married to Sanjay. But, according to Cine Blitz magazine, she defended him saying "I love this man. Don't you understand? I will back his every move and I will make him a king one day." They fell in love with each other while they were shooting for their film, Abdullah. However, Sanjay Khan was also married to another woman, model Zarine Katrak at this point. But, things between the two went ugly in 1980, according to an article by The Quint, the actor was reported thrashing Zeenat Aman black and blue at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. After the horrific incident, Zeenat was hospitalised for weeks. Due to the accident, her jaw was broken, which was set right surgically. But, her beautiful eyes were never the same.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Zeenat's film Satyam Shivam Sundaram was mired in controversy for its portrayal of sexuality and the female body. The Supreme Court had reportedly dismissed a charge of obscenity against the film before its release. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor in the lead role. The film got in trouble over actress' 'obsene' costumes. Later, the actress opened up on it over social media and cleared the air.

Humiliated By Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman recently revealed that she was humiliated by an act of Amitabh Bachchan, she said that she cried a lot after the incident happened. Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan, two legendary actors have worked together in several films over the years, including 'Laawaris', 'Dostana', 'Mahaan', and 'Pukar.' Sharing the incident, the actress wrote on Instagram,"We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film’s producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival I went directly to my makeup room, and informed the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our 'roll time' came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me the Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he’d run straight from his car to the set!"

Later, Big B came to her with the producer and apologised for being late and setting the director's mood badly. "I accepted Mr. Bachchan’s apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received. I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness," she added.