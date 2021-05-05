हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic flaunts her toned midriff in crop top and wide pants, fans can't stop drooling - See Pics

Hardik Pandya's stunning partner Natasa Stankovic dropped a new post on social media where she can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a crop top and wide pants. 

Hardik Pandya&#039;s ladylove Natasa Stankovic flaunts her toned midriff in crop top and wide pants, fans can&#039;t stop drooling - See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic is a stunner in every sense of the word. She has lost oodles of baby weight post-delivery and is looking picture perfect in her recent social media posts. Natasa's latest pictures on Instagram has got fans talking!

Hardik Pandya's stunning partner Natasa Stankovic dropped a new post on social media where she can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a crop top and wide pants. Check out here: 

For all those who don't know, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring in January, last year. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni. 

Natasa and Hardik's fun posts on social media have been pepping up their Insta game lately!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik Pandyahardik pandya wifeHardik Pandya girlfriendNatasa Stankovic picsNatasa Stankovic photos
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor in an Oscar-nominated short film 'Karma'? Watch live at Bandra Film Festival

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?