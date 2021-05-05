Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic flaunts her toned midriff in crop top and wide pants, fans can't stop drooling - See Pics

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic is a stunner in every sense of the word. She has lost oodles of baby weight post-delivery and is looking picture perfect in her recent social media posts. Natasa's latest pictures on Instagram has got fans talking!

Hardik Pandya's stunning partner Natasa Stankovic dropped a new post on social media where she can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a crop top and wide pants. Check out here:

For all those who don't know, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring in January, last year. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy Agastya.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.

Natasa and Hardik's fun posts on social media have been pepping up their Insta game lately!