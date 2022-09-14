NewsLifestylePeople
HINDI DIWAS 2022

Hindi Diwas 2022: Nimrat Kaur urges people to talk in Hindi, fans praise her move – Watch

Hindi Diwas 2022 is celebrated on September 14 all across the country to honour the language. Nimrat Kaur shared a special video on the occasion in which she urged people to talk in Hindi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hindi Diwas is being celebrated across the nation today, September 14
  • Nimrat Kaur shared a video urging people to speak in Hindi

New Delhi: Hindi Diwas is celebrated all across the country on September 14 and is dedicated to honouring the significance of the language. On this occasion, Nimrat Kaur shared a special video on her social media in which she urged people to talk in Hindi.  

Nimrat, who has successfully proved her mettle as a versatile actress, is seen requesting people to give more importance to the Hindi language in the video and speak in Hindi as much as we can, also admitting to the fact that she is also trying to communicate in Hindi in her daily routine.  

Taking to her social media, Nimrat shared this video along with the caption, “थोड़ी सी चोरी और थोड़ी ईमानदारी के साथ आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की बहुत बधाई”. Fans appreciated her move and showed their support for the language in the comments section. “Very well said Nimrat di️.. Holds true for all of us... all of us need to work on this.. your post made me think,” commented one user. “आपको हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, आपकी पहल का निश्चित रूप से हम में से कई लोगों पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा”, added another user. 

After the success of 'Dasvi', along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat will be seen in Maddock Films' next titled 'Happy Teachers' Day' alongside Radhika Madan. It is a social thriller film produced by Dinesh Vijan and will focus on how it is important for teachers to have personal lives.  

