Hrithik Roshan quips 'this call could've been a message' in goofy post, Abhishek Bachchan reacts!

New Delhi: Do you prefer texting over calling people? If that's you, then you will definitely relate to Hrithik Roshan's latest post. Roshan popularly known as the Greek God of the industry, recently shared a relatable and funny post taking an indirect jibe on people who convey a message through call when it could've easily been sent on WhatsApp.

In the picture, the 'War' actor is seen making a goofy face with his eyes facing up and holding a phone. Many celebs such as Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan left laughing emojis on the post.

In the caption, Hrithik had written, "This call could have been a whatsapp message."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Krrish' is a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Koi...Mil Gaya'.

On Dussehra, he had begun shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is a remake of a Tamil film directed by the same director.

He will also be seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone. The film, which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Live TV